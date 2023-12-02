Weekend Wakeup: Phinista in Boston serves Asian-inspired beverages
BOSTON - What better way to start the day than with a cup of coffee? A Vietnamese café in Boston's Fenway neighborhood is serving up Asian-inspired iced coffees, lattes and teas.
Phinista opened in August 2020 by owners Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham, who also own the roastery Say Coffee Co.
They showed the WBZ weekend morning team how to make their popular Vietnamese iced coffees.
