Weekend Wakeup: Phinista in Boston serves Asian-inspired beverages

BOSTON - What better way to start the day than with a cup of coffee? A Vietnamese café in Boston's Fenway neighborhood is serving up Asian-inspired iced coffees, lattes and teas.

Phinista opened in August 2020 by owners Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham, who also own the roastery Say Coffee Co.

Have you ever had a Vietnamese iced coffee? ☕️ Phinista cafe in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood stopped by to caffeinate us with these colorful beverages! From ube and pandan flavors to @AnnaMeiler’s favorite — salted caramel. Too good and very strong! #wbz @4cast4you pic.twitter.com/NHgpiDJXKS — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyWBZ) December 2, 2023

They showed the WBZ weekend morning team how to make their popular Vietnamese iced coffees.