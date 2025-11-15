New Hampshire police seek driver who caused rollover crash

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help finding the driver who they say was responsible for a crash that left an SUV and trailer rolled over onto the lawn of a home.

It happened Saturday morning just after midnight in the area of Windham Road and Hobbs Road in Pelham.

Police found a GMC Yukon rolled onto its passenger side, along with the attached trailer.

The driver had suffered minor injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Two passengers in the SUV were evaluated but were not hurt.

An SUV towing a trailer crashed in Pelham, New Hampshire and police say the driver who caused the crash left the scene. Pelham Police Department

Pelham police officers spoke to the passengers, who said that the SUV was traveling south on Windham Road when a Ford Expedition driving north on Windham Road crossed the center line.

The driver of the Yukon attempted to avoid a collision, causing the SUV to go off the roadway and roll over.

Police searched the area but could not find the driver. They said the Ford Expedition driver stopped briefly after the crash, then drove off down Hobbs Road toward Route 38.

No description of the driver was released.

A local tow company was called to tow the SUV and trailer from the home's lawn. The road was closed while that towing was completed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Pelham Police Department.

A town in Hillsborough County, Pelham is located in southern New Hampshire not far over the Massachusetts border. Pelham is located about 35 miles north of Boston.