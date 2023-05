Pedestrian hit by car on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

Pedestrian hit by car on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

Pedestrian hit by car on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

MATTAPAN - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday afternoon in Mattapan.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. near 882 Cummins Highway, a four-lane road with busy intersections.

The pedestrian's condition is unknown.