Search underway on Peaks Island, Maine for missing Bentley University professor

A search is underway on Peaks Island in Maine for missing person Wiley Davi, who is a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts.

Davi, 57, is from Peaks Island and was last seen there on Saturday. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said that they do not know what Davi was wearing when they went missing, but described them as 5'7", 155 pounds, and having gray hair.

Davi was last seen on Peaks Island on Saturday evening. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Authorities are searching walking trails, the woods and the waters along the island. Police have asked that no one venture onto the walking trails on Monday to avoid impeding the search.

"Residents are also encouraged to check any sheds or outbuildings on their property for Davi," Fisheries and Wildlife said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Davi's whereabouts is asked to call Portland Police at 207-874-8479.

Bentley University said that Davi is a longtime professor at the school and is respected by staff and students there.

"Our hearts and minds are with Wiley, their loved ones and the first responders who are leading the search, and we are hoping and praying for Wiley's safe return," Bentley said in a statement on Monday.

Davi is a professor in the English and Media Studies department at Bentley, according to their profile on the faculty website.

Peaks Island is located just off the coast of Portland, Maine. It is a roughly 15-minute ferry ride and is extremely popular for outdoor activities, including biking and swimming.

Bentley University is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and is about 10 minutes from Boston by car. It has just over 4,500 undergraduate students enrolled, according to its website.