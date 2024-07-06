Peabody's Alex Jackson breaks 50-year-old records, eyes Olympics

"Everyone's playing for second." Peabody's Alex Jackson is a giant in track and field

PEABODY - When rising senior Alex Jackson steps into the shot put circle, he can't help but command the spotlight. That's just one of the reasons he's BZ's MVP.

"Athletes like this don't come along in every generation," said Jay Smith, assistant track coach in charge of throwing.

Jackson stands at 6'5", weighs 285 lbs., and goes by Apple Jacks.

"Even the other teams - everyone around him knows he's going to come here, he's gonna win. Everyone's playing for second," said teammate Jackson O'Brien.

Getting a start in track and field

Jackson was first pointed down the path of track and field as a freshman.

"I had some coaches tell me that I should do track and they think I'd be good at it, and that was the best advice I've had in my life. It's changed my life," Jackson said.

Since then. he's achieved the title All-American for freshman, sophmore and junior years. By the time his junior year was in the books, Jackson set state records in track and field. He's also broken school records that have stood for more than 50 years.

Now, Jackson competes in all of the throwing events for the Peabody Tanners - shot put, discus, javelin and hammer throw.

"He's a five-event thrower. He's probably one of the most decorated in Massachusetts," Smith said.

Becoming a leader off the field

Jackson earned his way to the Nike Indoor Nationals where his fifth-place finish solidified Jackson as one of the top shot putters in the country.

"It makes me very proud knowing I can represent Peabody in a big way and can hopefully do big things for this city," Jackson said. However, Jackson is still relatively new to the art of throwing. "It's different than every other sport 'cuz it's just you against you."

While Jackson is captain of his team, he also made it back to the big stage in June at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia. Although he finished outside the top five in the three events in which he competed, he says, it only ads fuel to his senior year.

"I know kids look up to me. I know I have to get points for the team. It's all about giving other kids opportunities to succeed and have fun while working hard.

As for his own goals: He hopes to one day throw for Team USA at the Olympics.

"His legacy is still to be determined," Smith said.