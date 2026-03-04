Massachusetts couple living in Israel describe what it's like when attack is incoming

A Peabody, Massachusetts couple has been living in Israel since January, and now with the conflicts in Iran, have repeatedly been taking shelter.

Alan and Deborah Pransky have an apartment in Kfar Saba outside of Tel Aviv. Their apartment is equipped with a safe room. It may look like a regular bedroom, but the walls are fortified.

"We have heard several booms, muffled booms, a couple a little bit closer when the interceptions occur," said Alan Pransky.

When an attack is incoming, sirens pierce the air, and an app on their phone warns them to seek shelter. This happened three times during their last trip to the store. They followed everyone nearby to safety and waited for the all-clear.

"If it's coming from Iran that gives us a 10-minute warning, so we get an alert and all kinds of noises and sirens," said Pranksy.

As they tried to drive home, it happened again. They left their car with the hazards on and ran to shelter.

"We didn't have internet service, so we stayed for about 15 minutes, and then we walked upstairs and resumed our journey home," said Pransky.

The couple won't return to Massachusetts until April when their son runs the Boston Marathon. In the meantime, they are working on dual citizenship in Israel, and despite the conflict around them, they will return again.