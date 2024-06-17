Payton Pritchard drains another half-court three at buzzer in Game 5 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Payton Prichard did it again. The Celtics guard drained another deep heave at the buzzer in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

With the Celtics pouring it on the Dallas Mavericks in the closing seconds of the first half at TD Garden, the Boston backup point guard checked in and did his thing. With just two seconds on the clock, Al Horford collected the rebound off a Luka Doncic missed free throw, fed it to Pritchard, and the guard did the rest.

Pritchard sent up a shot from beyond half-court and hit nylon, putting the Celtics on top 67-46 at the break.

Several NBA players took to X to comment on Pritchard's make, plus a few other athletes from around the sports world.

👀 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 18, 2024

I called that Payton Pritchard shot🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he really be making those! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 18, 2024

he really don’t be missing these 😂🔥 https://t.co/eLQ7brtM3h — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 18, 2024

Bro i hate this dude 😂😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 18, 2024

While Mahomes is no fan of Prichard, Julian Edelman certainly is.

PRITCHARD — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 18, 2024

Pritchard clearly has a particular set of skills that help him in his such situations, as his halftime make on Monday was his second deep heave hit of the series. He checked in at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 last week and banked it in just inside of mid-court, giving the Celtics a nine-point edge heading into the fourth quarter. Those were Pritchard's only points of Boston's Game 2 victory.

His deep make ahead of halftime was Pritchard's only shot in the first half of Game 5. The Celtics were feeling it from downtown in the first half on Monday night, connecting on 10 of their 21 attempts from three-point land as they look to close out the Mavericks and win an NBA title.