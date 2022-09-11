Ups and Downs: Lots of self-inflicted wounds by Patriots in season-opening loss to Dolphins

BOSTON -- The 2022 season did not get off to a great start for the New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins continue to have their number, as evident from a 20-7 season-opening loss by the Pats down in South Florida.

The Patriots are now just 2-8 in their last 10 visits to Miami. Tua Tagovailoa, who was in no way spectacular on Sunday, is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick.

The Patriots did themselves no favors throughout the Week 1 loss, and captain David Andrews said in no uncertain terms that the team beat themselves on Sunday. Devin McCourty said that all the mistakes were too much to overcome.

The offensive line is a major issue. Turnovers by the offense are a major issue. The defense surrendering big plays is a major issue. In a nutshell, the Patriots have a lot of issues at the moment.

There were a few things that went well for the Patriots, but as previously stated, a lot more that didn't. Here are the Ups and Downs from Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, starting with the "Ups" since it won't take very long.

UPS

Jakobi Meyers is still great

He remains Mac Jones' favorite target and finished the game with four receptions off six targets for 55 yards. He had the play of the game for the Patriots, an incredible catch up the sideline for 27 yards in the second quarter.

But those four receptions and 55 yards led the way for the New England offense, which isn't going to get it done.

Dugger is a beast

We had a feeling that Kyle Dugger was heading toward a breakout season, and he made several big plays for the Patriots secondary on Sunday. The third-year safety made a couple of nice open field tackles on Tyreek Hill in the first half, and blew up a Chase Edmonds run in the backfield for a 7-yard loss on a second-and-4 that led to a Miami punt a few plays later.

Dugger finished the day with six total tackles, two of which went for a loss. He looks like one of those safety/linebacker hybrids that the Patriots sorely need out there this season.

First touchdown drive of season

The Patriots' offense looked pretty solid on their first drive of the second half, marching 92 yards down the field on 15 plays to score their first touchdown of the season. The Pats killed the Dolphins with papercut plays, and Parker was able to draw an illegal contact call on Xavien Howard in the end zone on a deep ball by Mac Jones to keep the drive alive.

Jones hit Ty Montgomery in the flat on a third-and-6, and Montgomery rolled into the end zone for the first touchdown of the season, bringing the Patriots within 10 at the time.

That was all the scoring the Patriots' offense would do. Thus concludes the "Ups" section for Week 1. Beware of what lies ahead...

DOWNS

Agholor fumbles away any chance at a comeback



The odds of a comeback were slim, but they went out the window when Nelson Agholor fumbled after making a catch in the middle of the field with five minutes left in the game. He got crushed by Kader Kohou, and Jaelan Phillips recovered at the Miami 37 to end any threat of a New England score and comeback.

The Patriots turned the ball over three times on Sunday, and it was very clear that they do not have the offense to overcome a three-turnover day.

End of the opening drive

The first drive was looking excellent for the Patriots. Mac Jones had full command of the offense and in a comfort zone throughout the drive.

Facing a first-and-10 at the Miami 22, Jones dialed up a deep bid for former Dolphin DeVante Parker in the end zone. The receiver had Xavien Howard all over him, but has made a name for himself by winning most of those 50-50 balls.

He did not win this one, as Howard tipped it up and the ball fell into Jevon Holland's hands for an interception.

Making the play even more frustrating for the Patriots was that Howard got away with a pretty clear hold, since he had a handful of Parker's shoulder pads on the play. No flag was thrown, and the Dolphins got a field goal on the ensuing drive. It could have been a much different game had the Patriots scored some points on that opening drive.

Costly turnovers

That pick wasn't completely on Mac, though he did underthrow it a bit. His next turnover was worse, leading to a Miami touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, the line fell apart and Mac was strip sacked by Brandon Jones at the New England 6-yard line. Melvin Ingram picked up the loose ball and took it in for the easy score, putting the Dolphins up 10-7. Trent Brown was the guilty party, letting Jones have a free path to Mac.

We've already touched on the third and final turnover, so let's just move on.

Offensive line

The protectors of Mac Jones did not look so hot on Sunday. The offensive line was the biggest question mark heading into the season, and that hasn't changed after one game.

Mac was only sacked twice, but they were big ones. There was the aforementioned strip sack, and he was also sacked on New England's second possession for a seven-yard loss. That came after Agholor had a nice 17-yard reception on a third-and-11.

Jones was only hit three times total, but he was under constant pressure and was uncomfortable for most of the day. He required a trip to the X-ray room after the game -- which is not something you want your quarterback doing one game into the season -- and did not talk to reporters following the loss.

Fourth-and-1

Miami was facing a 4th-and-1 at midfield on their first possession, and lined up to try and draw the Patriots defense offsides. Bill Belichick burned a timeout to tell everyone NOT TO JUMP OFFSIDES.

Yet, Carl Davis Jr. did just that, and his neutral zone infraction kept the Miami drive alive. The Dolphins settled for a field goal, when they shouldn't have gotten any points out of the drive.

Fourth-and-7

It was even worse for the defense on a fourth-and-7 just before halftime. So much worse.

Can't have that.

That was the difference between a 10-0 deficit at half and a 17-0 deficit at half. Based on how they played throughout the game, the Patriots would have had trouble overcoming either of them.

Fourth-and-3

The offense went for it on a fourth-and-3 at midfield early in the fourth quarter. After Jones called a timeout at the line, they followed it up with a deep bid to Hunter Henry.

But Kohou broke up the play and that was that. Going deep on 4th-and-3 was an interesting play-call by the offense-by-committee coaching staff.

Why was Bourne benched?

Kendrick Bourne was easily one of the team's best offensive players last season. But boy is he in Belichick's doghouse at the moment.

Bourne didn't play his first snap until the final six minutes of the game. The Pats went with a lot of two tight-end sets, but when they had three receivers out there it was Parker, Meyers, and Agholor.

Of course he made a big play on just his second snap, hauling in a 41-yard reception down the sideline. Whatever is going on between the receiver and the head coach, the Patriots should figure it out and get the kid on the field. He makes plays, and the Patriots need people who make plays.