Patriots joint practice takeaways: Big plays from Maye, but O-line struggles with Vikings pass rush

The New England Patriots held their first of two joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday, as both teams hit the field at the Viking Lakes training facility in Eagan, Minnesota. It was a long session that saw New England's top teamers put in a lot of work against the Minnesota's talented squad.

Ahead of the session, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told us the focus in Wednesday's joint session was playing with an open field, specifically on second-and-long situations. Vrabel said the situational practice works wonders for both sides of the ball, as the offense looks to get back on track and set up a third-and-short while the defense looks to pin then further back.

"For us, it's get back on track and try to get half the yardage to get to third and manageable," said Vrabel. "It's a great opportunity for us to see if they blitz, if they play zone, and what we need to do to keep them, defensively, in third and long."

As they did in last week's lone joint practice with the Washington Commanders in Foxboro, the Patriots held their own against one of the NFC's best teams on Wednesday. Drake Maye had a good day against a very good Minnesota secondary despite feeling a lot of pressure, while the New England defense was able to apply its own pressure against Vikings QBs.

Here are the big takeaways from the first of two joint practices between the Patriots and the Vikings, leading up to Saturday afternoon's preseason tilt on WBZ-TV.

Some big plays by Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs

Maye had a solid day with some huge throws, including this beauty to former Viking Stefon Diggs.

Maye-to-Diggs was nearly automatic on Wednesday, and the quarterback also had big throws to Mack Hollins (a 50-yard touchdown), Kayshon Boutte, and Pop Douglas. Diggs and Douglas both beat Minnesota top corner Byron Murphy on their highlight catches.

Maye also checked down to TreVeyon Henderson on one play, and the explosive back turned the 10-yard reception into a 70-yard touchdown for the New England offense.

"It's hard to catch him when he's in the open field," Maye said of Henderson after practice.

Unofficially, Maye was 13-for-21 with two touchdowns and no picks. But the offense had its issues, which led to a mixed day overall for the unit.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sent a lot of different pressure looks at the Patriots O-line, and Maye found himself dealing with the Minnesota pass rush on a number of drop backs. He would have been sacked five or six times in the session, and the line was also flagged for two holds.

"It was good for us. Good for us to see a defense that does a lot of things," said Maye. "They got us a few times, we got them. It was good for us to see that and experience a new defense. The Vikings are very different from Washington and very different from us."

The unit is going to have to be a lot better come game time. But when Maye had time, he made things happen on Wednesday. For the most part, he handled the pressure from Minnesota well.

Now we'll see if the unit can make the necessary adjustments in Thursday's joint practice.

Mack Hollins brings the energy

Receiver Javon Baker made another case for a roster spot Wednesday with a long touchdown from Josh Dobbs. Veteran receiver Mack Hollins raced over and got vocal with Baker to celebrate the score.

Hollins is a big energy guy, and he wants to see his teammates celebrate with each other after every big play. He felt the energy was lacking a bit after his long touchdown reception, and when he realized he was surrounded by Vikings defenders and not his teammates as he celebrated in the end zone, he punted the football into the crowd in hopes of giving his team an injection of energy.

It drew an Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty, but Hollins believes it will be worth the price.

"I saved up a couple of dollars so I can pay the fine," Hollins explained after practice. "I thought it could give us an energy boost.

"Energy is important. What I learned from a great coach early in my career is, 'Execution fuels emotion.' If you're doing things right, usually the energy is pretty good," Hollins continued. "When you see good plays happening, up the energy. Sometimes you have to fake it until it's real, but then you get a play like TreVeyon's where a 2-minute drill doesn't have to go a full two minutes."

Carlton Davis says he's ready to play

We haven't seen much of New England's new No. 2 corner in padded practices, but he was out there Wednesday against the Vikings. The 28-year-old said he had a decent day, but he wants to "be more dominant."

Davis didn't want to talk about whatever ailment has sidelined him in camp, but said the cautious approach is to make sure he doesn't suffer any setbacks along the way.

"I'm good physically, just taking it day by day and making sure I'm not having any setbacks and going forward with my progress. I was out there in the team period and hopefully tomorrow, I'm out there for more," said Davis.

Davis wouldn't put a percentage on his health and said he needs to work to get back into game shape. But he was adamant he'll be ready come Week 1.

"Hell yeah," said Davis. "I'm ready to play right now."

Patriots pass rush vs. solid Vikings offensive line

The usual suspects along the New England defensive line all got to Minnesota quarterbacks on Wednesday, with K'Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Milton Williams, and Harold Landry all recording sacks, as well as Jeremiah Pharms and Anfernee Jennings.

Mike Vrabel on Kyle Dugger

Safety Kyle Dugger was once again out with the second team during 11 vs. 11 drills, and he was flagged for a DPI during the session. Vrabel was asked about Dugger repping with the twos ahead of practice, specifically what Dugger has to do to get back with the top unit.

"Just making sure that he's where he needs to be, and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do -- keep working and keep progressing," said Vrabel. "A lot of this is the guys that have earned the right to take a look with that first unit."

Vrabel said he would be using different lineups and pairings in practice, and said Dugger continues to bring it every day no matter who he lines up with.

"His attitude has been great. He's had a long, long recovery in the offseason," said Vrabel. "He's been out there and has continued to get better and work. The more that he practices, the better he's going to feel. And the more he's going to translate on to the football field."

As for the rest of the secondary on Wednesday, Marcus Jones came down with an interception and Kobee Minor recorded a pass break-up.

Patriots who didn't practice Wednesday

Vrabel had a long list of names to rattle off when asked who wouldn't be partaking in this week's joint practices.

Corner Christian Gonzalez, linebackers Marte Mapu and Jahlani Tavai, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and receiver Kendrick Bourne won't practice against the Vikings. Tight end Hunter Henry didn't suit up Wednesday, but Vrabel said he'll have a chance to practice Thursday.

Vrabel said Stevenson is dealing with an injury the running back suffered in Friday's preseason opener against Washington, but doesn't believe it's anything significant.

Once players took the field, receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, running back Terrell Jennings, corner D.J. James, and linebacker Elijah Ponder didn't take part in the session. James has had an incredible camp and pulled down an interception against the Commanders, but was in shorts Wednesday in Minnesota.

Tune in to Saturday's Patriots-Vikings preseason clash on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, the game is set for 1 p.m., and we'll wrap it all up with Patriots 5th Quarter after the game. And if you can't catch Patriots-Vikings in the afternoon, the game will air again Saturday night at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV!