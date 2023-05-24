Patriots unsuccessfully voted against NFL's new kickoff rule

BOSTON -- The NFL will have a new rule that will completely change kickoffs this season. The Patriots were not on board with the change.

That's according to Albert Breer, who reported that the Patriots were one of five teams to vote against the rule change. Despite those objections, the change passed by a vote of 26-5, with one team abstaining.

"As we wrote last week, Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh and Dan Campbell supported the [special teams] coaches' efforts, so no surprise their owners had their backs," Breer reported. "Sean Payton was another who backed the [special teams coordinators] --Denver was one [Roger] Goodell flipped."

Breer added one more "unusual" tidbit: The owners were apparently tired of hearing pushback on the matter, so the vote was held in a privileged session.

The new rule will allow teams to start their possession at the 25-yard line if the returner on a kickoff calls for a fair catch inside the 25-yard line. Player safety has been cited as the reason for the rule change, adopting a rule that's been in effect in college football for several years.

The new rule will be in effect on a trial basis in 2023.