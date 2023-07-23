Patriots announce practice times for first week of training camp
FOXBORO – Patriots fans can plan their week as the team released times for the start of practice as the first sessions of training camp get underway.
The first open practice of the summer takes place Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Thursday and Friday practices are also slated for 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The team will have a day off on Saturday before returning to the field Sunday. The time has not been announced for that session.
Training camp is free for fans in attendance and take place on the practice fields next to Gillette Stadium.
