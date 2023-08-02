Patriots Training Camp: Mac Jones, offense dominate with best day of summer
BOSTON -- Through the first week of training camp, the on-field work has been competitive but perhaps not exactly full-throttle.
On Wednesday, though, things notably ramped up, with the team in full pads for just the second time this summer.
Here are some items that stood out from those covering the team in Foxboro.
More Demario Douglas
The undersized rookie receiver has lived up to his "Pop" nickname, as he's been impossible to miss since stepping on the field for the first time.
On Wednesday, with receivers going up against DBs in 1-on-1 battles for the first time, Douglas made a couple of impressive catches.
There's a lot of speed in that Douglas-Marcus Jones matchup, but the receiver got the edge this time.
The needle continues to point up for the sixth-round pick out of Liberty.
Hunter Henry's strong summer continues
Though it's just practice, it's been clear that Hunter Henry is going to be a heavily targeted pass catcher this season. He's looked good on his end, and he shined in those 1-on-1 drills on Wednesday.
"Mac is on fire"
The offense didn't offer much to be concerned about, and the quarterback was riding a hot hand. Mac Jones was "on fire" according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, who noted that Jones threw a couple of touchdown passes to DeVante Parker (jump ball over Christian Gonzalez) and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Callahan had Jones at 13-for-15 passing. Jones followed up a strong day on Tuesday with a better one on Wednesday.
It was a good day for Bailey Zappe, too, as Callahan had him at 12-for-14 passing.
Kayshon Boutte seizes opportunity
Though Douglas has received most of the rookie receiver attention in camp, Kayshon Boutte was presented with an opportunity on Wednesday, with Tyquan Thornton spending the practice on the lower conditioning field.
Don't forget defense
While offense is sure to steal most of the headlines, a pair of rookie defenders -- Marte Mapu and Keion White -- teamed up to make a play on defense.
Mapu, who's drawn rave reviews from teammates all spring and summer, was very active throughout practice.
The line got to work
The big boys on both lines got after it with some 1-on-1 battles, too.
Ty Montgomery, Cole Strange still absent
The injury that Ty Montgomery suffered last Thursday continues to keep him out of action, as he missed practice yet again. He was heavily involved with the offense prior to his incidental collision with Terez Hall while trying to catch an errant Trace McSorley pass on Thursday, so the absence has to be eating at him, after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year.
Cole Strange was also absent, as he hasn't participated in practice since suffering a leg injury of some sort on Monday.
Offense, offense, offense
Still, the day was all about offense -- in a good way.
For the offense, Wednesday was a big one, offering the first sign that things could indeed be very different this upcoming season.
