Patriots Training Camp: Mac Jones, offense dominate with best day of summer

BOSTON -- Through the first week of training camp, the on-field work has been competitive but perhaps not exactly full-throttle.

On Wednesday, though, things notably ramped up, with the team in full pads for just the second time this summer.

Here are some items that stood out from those covering the team in Foxboro.

More Demario Douglas

The undersized rookie receiver has lived up to his "Pop" nickname, as he's been impossible to miss since stepping on the field for the first time.

On Wednesday, with receivers going up against DBs in 1-on-1 battles for the first time, Douglas made a couple of impressive catches.

Patriots rookie WR Demario Douglas just owned 1-on-1s. Beat Marcus Jones and shook Shaun Wade out of his cleats. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 2, 2023

Demario Douglas just made a wild catch



Went up over Marcus Jones deep and made a tough adjustment on a pass that was a bit short — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 2, 2023

There's a lot of speed in that Douglas-Marcus Jones matchup, but the receiver got the edge this time.

The needle continues to point up for the sixth-round pick out of Liberty.

Hunter Henry's strong summer continues

Though it's just practice, it's been clear that Hunter Henry is going to be a heavily targeted pass catcher this season. He's looked good on his end, and he shined in those 1-on-1 drills on Wednesday.

Some notes from 1on1s with pass catchers



-Hunter Henry getting open with ease against starting safeties

-Definitive wins for Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Marte Mapu, and Matt Sokol

-Very competitive rep between DeVante Parker and Christian Gonzalez at the end, won by Parker — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 2, 2023

"Mac is on fire"

The offense didn't offer much to be concerned about, and the quarterback was riding a hot hand. Mac Jones was "on fire" according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, who noted that Jones threw a couple of touchdown passes to DeVante Parker (jump ball over Christian Gonzalez) and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Another TD. Mac is on fire.



Audible at the line, defense checks in response, ball's snapped, and JuJu breaks wide open in the end zone. Mac floats a 5-yard pass to the back line, JuJu taps his feet in.



Touchdown. Mac is 13/14 so far in team drills. https://t.co/2qIG81auaX — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2023

Callahan had Jones at 13-for-15 passing. Jones followed up a strong day on Tuesday with a better one on Wednesday.

It was a good day for Bailey Zappe, too, as Callahan had him at 12-for-14 passing.

Kayshon Boutte seizes opportunity

Though Douglas has received most of the rookie receiver attention in camp, Kayshon Boutte was presented with an opportunity on Wednesday, with Tyquan Thornton spending the practice on the lower conditioning field.

Kayshon Boutte just caught his first pass from Mac Jokes in 11v11s. With Tyquan Thornton not participating, Boutte has stepped up — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 2, 2023

Best practice of the summer so far from Kayshon Boutte. He won both of his 1-on-1 reps (vs. Gonzalez and Jon Jones) and just made a nice sliding catch along the sideline from Mac Jones. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2023

Don't forget defense

While offense is sure to steal most of the headlines, a pair of rookie defenders -- Marte Mapu and Keion White -- teamed up to make a play on defense.

Future of the #Patriots defense?



Rookie DL Keion White tips a swing pass to Pierre Strong, but Marte Mapu cleans up for a would-be TFL on Bailey Zappe's first snap of red-zone work. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2023

Mapu, who's drawn rave reviews from teammates all spring and summer, was very active throughout practice.

Good red zone defense from LB Marte Mapu (against a Bailey Zappe-led offense).



📚Mapu sniffed out and swallowed up a check down to Pierre Strong for no game. Anticipatory play.

❌Mapu then prevented a touchdown attempt in the back of the end zone for Anthony Firkser. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 2, 2023

The line got to work

The big boys on both lines got after it with some 1-on-1 battles, too.

#Patriots 1-on-1 pass rush highlights:

- Keion White smoked Conor McDermott on an outside-in move

- Riley Reiff 2-0 vs. Deatrich Wise, Mack Wilson

- Christian Barmore 1-1

- Sidy Sow 2-0 vs. Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins

- Bill Murray 0-2, losses to Barmore, Daniel Ekuale — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2023

Ty Montgomery, Cole Strange still absent

The injury that Ty Montgomery suffered last Thursday continues to keep him out of action, as he missed practice yet again. He was heavily involved with the offense prior to his incidental collision with Terez Hall while trying to catch an errant Trace McSorley pass on Thursday, so the absence has to be eating at him, after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year.

Cole Strange was also absent, as he hasn't participated in practice since suffering a leg injury of some sort on Monday.

Offense, offense, offense

Still, the day was all about offense -- in a good way.

Something I don’t think I’ve said at a #Patriots practice in a while: the offense just had a day. Clear win for the offense over the defense today. Really for all three QBs/offensive units.



Great to see there been some real back-and-forth. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 2, 2023

Best practice of the summer for the Patriots offense. Really got rolling during one red zone period, where Mac Jones found JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker for TDs. Crisp execution. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 2, 2023

That was the best offensive performance I’ve seen from New England in camp.



Not a ton of downfield throwing from Mac Jones and company but the #Patriots offense proved tough to cover in the short, intermediate and red zone. DeVante Parker enjoyed his best performance. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 2, 2023

Best practice of the summer so far for Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense. DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte had standout plays. Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki were part of the action, as well. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 2, 2023

For the offense, Wednesday was a big one, offering the first sign that things could indeed be very different this upcoming season.