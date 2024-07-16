Gambling, computer fraud charges against Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte reportedly dropped

Robert Kraft on 2024 Patriots, being honored with building at Ron Burton Training Village

FOXBORO -- Kayshon Boutte received a bit of good news before Patriots training camp kicks off next week. Underage gambling and computer fraud charges against the New England receiver have reportedly been dropped by the state of Louisiana.

Boutte's attorney relayed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Boutte turned himself in to authorities back in January on charges of computer fraud -- a felony in Louisiana -- and a misdemeanor count of Gaming Prohibited for Persons Under 21 after he allegedly created a fraudulent online gaming account while he was still a student at LSU.

Boutte was not 21 at the time, and allegedly used the account to make nearly 9,000 illegal bets. Six of those bets were on the LSU football team while he was a member of the Tigers.

With those charges now dropped, Boutte can focus on making the Patriots in 2024. He was a sixth-round pick by New England in 2023 after his draft stock fell during his junior year at LSU, following an outstanding first two seasons in college football. He played in just five games as a rookie last year, finishing the year with just two receptions on seven targets for 19 yards.

Boutte has an uphill battle for a roster spot this summer in a crowded New England receivers room. He'll be looking to earn a spot among a group that includes Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor.