Patriots switching Bill Murray from defensive line to offensive line

FOXBORO -- Bill Murray has been a member of the Patriots' organization for two years, but he's yet to earn a role on the active roster. Now, he's getting a chance by switching to the other side of the ball.

A defensive tackle at William & Mary, Murray has been on the practice squad for two years in the same role. Now, though, he's shifting over to offensive line -- at least for the time being.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that shift on Wednesday, when the Patriots hit the practice field for day one of training camp. Kyed added that the shift is not necessarily permanent.

#Patriots DT Bill Murray is wearing a white offensive jersey at practice. Source indicates he'll work on the O-line but might not be a permanent switch. Depends on how he looks in the new role. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 27, 2022

Bill Murray (62), a DT from William & Mary who has spent the last two years on the Patriots’ practice squad, is set to get some work with the offensive line as training camp opens.



Would make for a Hollywood-type script if he could pull it off and earn a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/nTLRMqQoFR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2022

Where the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Murray might fit on the offensive line is unclear. The team figures to have set starters, with Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots, and with rookie Cole Strange, captain David Andrews, and Mike Onwenu in the three interior spots. Three rookies -- Chasen Hines, Andrew Steuber, and Kody Russey -- have joined the depth chart, which includes James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, Will Sherman, Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron.