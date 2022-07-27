Watch CBS News
Patriots switching Bill Murray from defensive line to offensive line

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Bill Belichick praises Mac Jones' offseason work
FOXBORO -- Bill Murray has been a member of the Patriots' organization for two years, but he's yet to earn a role on the active roster. Now, he's getting a chance by switching to the other side of the ball.

A defensive tackle at William & Mary, Murray has been on the practice squad for two years in the same role. Now, though, he's shifting over to offensive line -- at least for the time being.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that shift on Wednesday, when the Patriots hit the practice field for day one of training camp. Kyed added that the shift is not necessarily permanent.

Where the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Murray might fit on the offensive line is unclear. The team figures to have set starters, with Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots, and with rookie Cole Strange, captain David Andrews, and Mike Onwenu in the three interior spots. Three rookies -- Chasen Hines, Andrew Steuber, and Kody Russey -- have joined the depth chart, which includes James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, Will Sherman, Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

