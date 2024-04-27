Patriots draft quarterback Joe Milton in sixth round of NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The Patriots traded away Mac Jones earlier this offseason, figuring they could get a new first-round pick with the No. 3 overall pick. The team did that, selecting Drake Maye early in the first round, but the Patriots also used the pick they acquired in the Jones trade to select another quarterback in Joe Milton.

The Patriots made the pick at No. 193 overall, selecting the quarterback out of Tennessee.

Milton threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns (with five interceptions) last season for the Volunteers, while also rushing for 299 yards and seven touchdowns.

Milton was the second sixth-round pick for the Patriots, after they took cornerback Marcellas Dial out of South Carolina at No. 180 overall.

The 24-year-old spent three years at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in 2021. The 2023 season was Milton's first full collegiate season as a starting quarterback, though he started five of Michigan's six games in 2020.

Milton's arm is his standout trait, though it's unclear if he'll be able to develop into an NFL quarterback.

For now, Milton will join a now-crowded quarterback room in Foxboro, one that includes Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke.

The Milton selection brought the Patriots' total to six offensive players selected in the team's first seven draft picks.