Report: Patriots sign WR Josh Hammond

BOSTON -- The Patriots added to their depth chart on Thursday night, reportedly signing wide receiver Josh Hammond.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that the team made the signing after bringing in Hammond for a workout.

The #Patriots are signing ex-Eagles and Jaguars WR Josh Hammond after a workout today, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 28, 2022

Hammond, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2020. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He spent two games on the active roster in 2021 without recording any stats. Hammond played collegiately at the University of Florida from 2016-19. He caught 87 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in his four years, while also rushing nine times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.