Patriots sign USFL tight end Le'Michael Pettway to practice squad

FOXBORO -- With Hunter Henry's status up in the air, the Patriots are adding to their depth at tight end. New England has reportedly signed former USFL tight end Le'Michael Pettway to the team's practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

The 26-year-old played the last two seasons for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and caught eight passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in August after the USFL season, but was released a week later due to an injury.

Pettway went undrafted in 2020 out of Iowa State, where he had 55 receptions and caught six touchdowns as a senior. The Patriots previously worked him out during the 2022 offseason, and had him in again in August.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder will now join tight end Matt Sokol on the New England practice squad. His presence will give New England a little more depth at tight end while Henry nurses a knee injury that caused him to miss Sunday's win over the Broncos. Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are the only two tight ends on New England's active roster.

"Hunter hasn't practiced, didn't practice last week. We'll see what his availability is. Those other guys – Mike and Pharaoh – are playing a lot of football," Bill Belichick said Wednesday. "So, get a chance to take a look at him."

Henry leads the 4-11 Patriots with six touchdowns receptions on the season.