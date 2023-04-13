Patriots sign quarterback Trace McSorley

Mac Jones talks one on one with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton at Boys & Girls Club in Brockton

BOSTON -- The Patriots have added another quarterback to the mix, signing Trace McSorley on Thursday.

The 27-year-old McSorley has played for the Ravens and Cardinals since entering the league in 2019. He made one start for Arizona last year, the first start of his career, completing 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

In his career, he's 48-for-93 (51.6 percent) for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions for a 48.8 passer rating. He's also rushed 21 times for 79 yards. McSorley played quarterback at Penn State from 2015-18, where he completed 59.3 percent of his passes while throwing 77 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also scored 30 rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots released Brian Hoyer earlier this offseason, leaving Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as the only quarterbacks on the roster heading into the spring.