Patriots score poorly in NFLPA report card on player working conditions

BOSTON -- The NFL Players Association conducted surveys of 1,300 players aimed at creating grades for various workplace conditions of every team around the league. The Patriots did not grade out too well.

The Patriots came in at 24th in the league in the survey, which graded teams in six different categories: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room and training staff.

Players gave the Patriots a D grade for the weight room (31st in the league) and a D+ grade for team travel (tied for 25th), which were the worst grades of the bunch. The top grades went to the training staff (A) and strength coaches (B+).

"The player respondents' feedback from our survey described the club's facility as old, dated and in need of renovation," the NFLPA explained. "The staffing of the current facilities was also flagged as an issue in need of improvement, specifically in the weight room and training room. The player respondents' indicated that facilities and operations at the Patriots can use a refresh."

PATRIOTS NFLPA GRADES

Treatment of families: C-, T-22nd

Food service/nutrition: B, 12th

Weight room: D, 31st

Strength coaches: B+, T-28th

Training room: C-, T-22nd

Training staff: A, T-9th

Locker room: C+, T-18th

Team travel: D+, T-25th

The NFLPA fleshed out some details, too.

On the family treatment matter, the union noted that the Patriots are one of 11 teams that do not offer day care at the stadium, and they're one of 14 teams without a family room at the stadium. The Cowboys had the top grade in that category.

In the weight room, "players feel that the facilities and equipment have been the same for a very long time, and they feel like it is understaffed." The Cowboys, Raiders, Dolphins and Bills all got A+ grades in that category.

On the locker room, "the main complaint is that players want a little more room to spread out without feeling on top of one another." Just 85 percent of players feel they have enough space, which ranks 19th in the league. The Cowboys, Vikings, Raiders and Dolphins all got A+ grades in that category.

On team travel, though the seats on the Patriots' team plane are larger than standard coach seats, only 54 percent of players feel they have enough room to spread out. The Raiders, Texans and Saints all got A+ grades on team travel.

In terms of the A grade on the training staff, "The players feel that their trainers significantly add to their individual success."

The NFLPA also reported that "only 64% of players believe club owner Robert Kraft is willing to spend the money necessary for upgrades, ranking him 26th in this category."

The NFLPA stated that this survey was conducted in order to help provide as much information as possible to free agents -- while admitting that it is "not a scientific survey,"

"Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards," The NFLPA said.

The Washington Commanders ranked last in the survey, getting an F- grade. The Colts, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Titans all received F grades as well. The Saints, Raiders and Texans all received A+ grades, while five teams (Ravens, Lions, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings) earned A grades.