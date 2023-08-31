4 Patriots rookies get new numbers ahead of 2023 season

FOXBORO -- After three preseason games, you likely got a little comfortable identifying Patriots rookies based on the numbers on their jersey. We have some bad news for you: You have some more learning to do.

It's really not that bad, with just four new digits to learn. And you have over a week to etch them into your memory before the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

The Patriots announced the number changes on X Thursday morning, sharing a gumball-machine themed meme to do so:

New numbers for the rooks. pic.twitter.com/CXha64pe5p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2023

First-round pick Christian Gonzalez has ditched the No. 19 for No. 6, which recently traded kicker Nick Folk had worn since joining New England in 2020.

That's the big one, as Gonzalez is in line to be New England's top cornerback and log plenty of playing time as a rookie. Unfortunately, he didn't go with the No. 0, which is what he wore last season at Oregon. (Gonzalez also donned the No. 21 and No. 3 jersey while he was at Colorado.)

Hopefully we won't see too much out of rookie punter Bryce Baringer, but chances are he'll be booting the ball quite a bit. He has switched from No. 9 in the preseason to No. 17 for the regular season. (Matthew Judon will obviously continue to wear No. 9 as he demolishes quarterbacks for the Patriots.)

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland also has a new number, going from No. 38 to No. 37, which running back Damien Harris wore for the team from 2019-2022.

Lastly, offensive lineman Sidy Sow -- who may get a lot of run early on with the health issues along the O-line -- went from No. 61 to No. 62. That digit was previously worn by former Pats linemen Joe Thuney (from 2016-2020) and Bill Murray (2022).

The big takeaway from Thursday's announcement: Another season without anyone wearing the No. 0 for the Patriots. Maybe next year...