Patriots and Revolution host Halloween party for children battling cancer

Dozens of pediatric cancer patients from Boston and Providence hospitals were at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night to get into the Halloween spirit. There were no tricks, only treats for some of the smallest and strongest fans of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

"As football players, you're looked at as these super special people that live like these great lives. Sometimes that can get to a guy's head," said wide receiver Mack Hollins. "We're winning right now so life is good. But when you're losing sometimes you can lose perspective even more. So it's always great to do something like this and understand life is bigger than the game."

This treasured tradition is a night of carefree fun for these families, who have all had to endure so much fear throughout their children's treatment.

"Every three weeks since she was six months old, she goes to the Jimmy Fund. Never complains. She's just the best. She's had over 50 blood transfusions," said Molly Murdoch of her sweet girl Kit.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye decorates pumpkins at Halloween party for children battling cancer at Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston

Throughout their young lives they've missed out on a lot: home, school and holidays... for hospital stays, surgeries and procedures. And yet they joyfully see the silver lining.

"Last year when she was in the hospital she missed Halloween. But then the neighborhood did a Halloween later and she said to us 'I'm the luckiest girl alive because I get two Halloweens!' That was after being in the hospital for 30 days," said Sara Berg of her daughter Bella.

Their bravery shows us all the way. But this party isn't about courage; it's just a chance to be kids. Smiling, playing, and painting pumpkins with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

An unforgettable memory, and an incredible story for their classmates on Wednesday.