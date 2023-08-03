Watch CBS News
Patriots reportedly working out USFL running back CJ Marable

By WBZ-News Staff

Patriots put the pads back on for Day 7 of training camp
Patriots put the pads back on for Day 7 of training camp 01:14

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are leaving no stone unturned as the team searches for more depth at running back. New England is reportedly working out CJ Marable, who is fresh off winning back-to-back USFL championships with the Birmingham Stallions.

The Pats are taking a look at Marable, 26, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston. The Stallions list the running back at 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. 

Marable was a versatile threat in the USFL, serving as a runner, receiver, and kick returner for the Stallions. He had 1,079 all-purpose yards in 2023 -- 525 rushing, 235 receiving, and 319 return yards -- to go with three rushing touchdowns and a pair of receiving scores. He averaged 92.5 rush yards per game in his two seasons with Birmingham, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Marable played three seasons at Coastal Carolina before going undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an UDFA but was waived at the end of training camp.

The Patriots have worked out a number of running backs this summer, including Ezekiel Elliot over the weekend, and have also been linked to free agent Dalvin Cook. But so far, the team has not added another back behind lead rusher Rhamondre Stevenson.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

