Patriots reportedly signing WR Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have added another receiver to their practice squad. New England is reportedly set to sign former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Treadwell was drafted 23rd overall in 2016 out of Ole Miss by the Minnesota Vikings. He is a six-year NFL veteran, having played for the Vikings, Falcons, and Jaguars. He also has experience as a practice squad player.

Treadwell only appeared in nine games his rookie season and finished the year with one reception for 15 yards. He had 20 receptions for 200 yards in 2017, and finally caught his first career touchdown in 2018, when he also finished with a career-best 35 receptions.

The Vikings released Treadwell on cut-down day in 2019, but he re-signed in late September. He played in 13 games and finished the year with nine catches and one touchdown -- a 58-yarder in a Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, spending time on the practice squad and active roster, and finished the year with six receptions and two touchdowns over his five games. He then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021 season and played in 12 games, including seven starts, and finished the year with 33 receptions for a career-high 434 yards. He re-signed with Jacksonville in March, but was released after the preseason.

Now he's joining New England to give the team a little more emergency depth at wide receiver. The Patriots have a solid stable of receivers this year with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Nelson Agholor. But with rookie Tyquan Thornton set to miss the first half of the year on IR, Treadwell could potentially see some time on the active roster early in the 2022 season.

