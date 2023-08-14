Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots reportedly set to sign linebacker Carson Wells

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy
Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy 02:32

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are adding another linebacker to the mix. New England is reportedly set to sign former XFLer Carson Wells, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Wells played four solid seasons of college football at Colorado, racking up 154 tackles and 17.5 sacks for the Buffalos between 2018-2021. He had a career-best 51 tackles as a senior, and got to the quarterback 6.5 times as a junior in 2020.

The Bengals signed Wells as an undrafted free agent last summer but he did not make the team's 53-man roster. He played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL last season, appearing in 10 games (including eight starts) and finishing his season with 45 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Patriots had Wells in for a workout earlier this summer, and will now give the 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker another look. He joins a crowded linebacker room that should be pretty set going into the 2023 season, but Wells could be a potential practice squad candidate if the Patriots like what they see over the next few weeks. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.