Patriots reportedly set to sign linebacker Carson Wells

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are adding another linebacker to the mix. New England is reportedly set to sign former XFLer Carson Wells, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Wells played four solid seasons of college football at Colorado, racking up 154 tackles and 17.5 sacks for the Buffalos between 2018-2021. He had a career-best 51 tackles as a senior, and got to the quarterback 6.5 times as a junior in 2020.

The Bengals signed Wells as an undrafted free agent last summer but he did not make the team's 53-man roster. He played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL last season, appearing in 10 games (including eight starts) and finishing his season with 45 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Patriots had Wells in for a workout earlier this summer, and will now give the 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker another look. He joins a crowded linebacker room that should be pretty set going into the 2023 season, but Wells could be a potential practice squad candidate if the Patriots like what they see over the next few weeks.