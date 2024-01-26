Patriots reportedly interview Jerrod Johnson, Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- You can add two more names to the ever-growing list of offensive coordinator candidates that have interviewed with the Patriots. Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown have both talked with New England about the team's OC opening, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Johnson is set to interview with the Steelers about their offensive coordinator opening on Friday, according to Jones, and has also spoken with the Browns, Saints, and Eagles in addition to the Patriots. He's a hot name because of his work with Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud in 2023, who is likely going to be the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Johnson just joined the Texans last year, but he's been coaching in the NFL since 2017. He started in the Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship program with the 49ers and Colts, and served as Indianapolis' offensive quality coach from 2020-21. Johnson served as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Johnson, 35, played quarterback in college at Texas A&M but went undrafted in 2011. He was selected the first overall pick in the 2011 UFL Draft by the Hartford Colonials, but the franchise went out of business shortly after. Johnson then spent time on several practice squads in the NFL before getting into coaching.

The 37-year-old Brown is from the Sean McVay coaching tree, serving as the Rams running backs coach from 2020-21 and the team's tight ends coach in 2022. He also held the title of assistant head coach in 2021 and 2022. He was Frank Reich's offensive coordinator in Carolina this past season, though he probably doesn't want to focus too much on that since the Panthers were tied with the Patriots for last place at 13.9 points per game in 2023.

Brown remains under contract with Carolina, but has also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position in Pittsburgh.

The Patriots have also interviewed Nick Caley, Zac Robinson, Dan Pitcher, and Shane Waldron for their offensive coordinator gig. Pitcher was recently named the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, and Waldron is going to run the offense in Chicago next season. Robinson is heavily rumored to be heading to Atlanta to join Raheem Morris' staff.