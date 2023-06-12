Patriots reportedly hosting offensive lineman D.J. Fluker for a workout

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are always looking for new bodies along the offensive line. Longtime lineman D.J. Fluker is looking to make a comeback this season.

The two sides are meeting on Monday to see if they're a fit for each other. Fluker is reportedly in Foxboro for a workout on Monday, according to theScore's Jordan Schultz.

Fluker, 32, hasn't played since 2020 when he started eight games at right tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. He started 14 games at right guard for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, so he has that versatility that the Patriots love.

Fluker bounced around from the Dolphins, the Raiders, and the Jaguars over the last couple of years, mostly spending time on the practice squad. He's reportedly dropped 40 pounds this offseason, after being listed at 6-foot-5 and 342 lbs when he was on the Jaguars practice squad in December of 2021.

Fluker, who was drafted 11th overall in 2013 by the Chargers, recently worked out with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent four seasons with San Diego, and then spent time with the New York Giants (2017), Seahawks (2018-19), and Ravens (2020). Over his eight-year career, Fluker has started 96 games.

Adding a veteran player on the line makes a lot of sense for the Patriots, who didn't see Trent Brown or Mike Onwenu take the field during OTAs. Fluker's workout in New England is taking place on the day that the Patriots kick off the team's three-day mandatory minicamp.