Patriots reportedly hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis for pre-draft visit

FOXBORO -- The Patriots finished off their pre-draft visits Wednesday by hosting one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. New England reportedly met with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Levis is expected to go somewhere in the top half of the first round when the draft kicks off next Thursday. The Patriots own the 14th overall selection.

Chances are Levis will be off the board when the Patriots select, but a source described Wednesday's meeting to Rapoport as the Patriots doing "due diligence" should the QB fall a bit when picks start being made. Of the top four quarterbacks in the draft -- a group that includes Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Florida's Anthony Richardson -- Levis is believed to be the likeliest to drop. New England also met with Richardson at the NFL Draft combine.

An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2023

Levis is a 6-foot-4, 237-pounder who completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Wildcats last season. A transfer from Penn State, Levis threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions for Kentucky in 2021.

The Patriots currently have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on their QB depth chart, though there have been rumors of trouble between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick. Jones was solid in his rookie season under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but struggled throughout the 2022 season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as his offensive coaches. The Patriots brought in Bill O'Brien to take over at offensive coordinator for 2023.