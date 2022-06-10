Patriots release Quinn Nordin, sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino

BOSTON -- The Patriots made a few moves at kicker to kick off the weekend. The team released Quinn Nordin and signed Tristan Vizcaino to the 90-man roster, New England announced on Friday.

Nordin was signed as a rookie free agent last May and made the 53-man roster out of camp, but was inactive for Week 1 and then placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released in December and signed to the New England practice squad.

After going undrafted out of Washington in 2018, Vizcaino has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old made his pro debut with the 49ers in 2020, kicking three field goals and a pair of extra points in the final week of the season after being signed off the practice squad.

Vizcaino signed a futures contract with the Charges and started the 2021 season on LA's active roster. He appeared in six games and connected on six of his seven field goal tries but only 10 of his 15 extra points. He finished the season on the Chargers' practice squad.

Now, it looks like Vizcaino will compete with veteran Nick Folk in training camp for New England's starting job.