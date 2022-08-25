Patriots release Malcolm Butler with injury settlement

BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler's reunion with the Patriots did not go as planned, officially coming to an end on Thursday.

The Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement. Butler had been placed on injured reserve earlier this summer.

By releasing Butler with the injury settlement, the Patriots allow for Butler to sign with another team when or if he is healthy enough to play.

The 32-year-old cornerback had returned to New England after retiring prior to the 2021 season, when he was employed by the Arizona Cardinals. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he signed after his infamous benching in the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Butler's career began with New England as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, with his rookie season ending on one of the most significant plays in NFL history, when he intercepted Russell Wilson's pass at the goal line to allow the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl in a decade.

He signed with the Patriots this year and played in the team's first preseason game, but he didn't return to the practice field after that game before being placed on injured reserve.