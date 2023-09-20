Patriots sign Matt Corral to practice squad one day after cutting the quarterback

FOXBORO -- Matt Corral is back with the Patriots, one day after the team released the quarterback. Corral is now back in New England as a member of the team's practice squad.

It has been an interesting three weeks for Corral, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers back on Aug. 31. Since he was claimed off the Panthers' practice squad, Corral was on New England's 53-man roster and became the team's No. 2 quarterback in place of Bailey Zappe, who was waived by the team and brought back on the practice squad.

But Zappe was put back on New England's active roster on Sept. 9 ahead of Week 1, and Corral was put on the exempt/left team list after reportedly leaving the team after three practices without any notice. Head coach Bill Belichick didn't go into much detail about Corral's departure ahead of New England's opener, saying only that it was a "personal issue" for the quarterback.

The Patriots released Corral outright on Monday, before signing him to the practice squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old can now be elevated to New England's game-day roster three times, or he can be elevated to the 53-man roster -- or signed by another team -- at any point.

Corral was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2022 after an impressive four-year career at Ole Miss. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a foot injury.