Patriots rank very low on another ESPN list ranking talent on NFL rosters

Michael Hurley on the future of Jack Jones with the New England Patriots

BOSTON -- Earlier this month, ESPN looked at NFL rosters and ranked them based on the five best players on every team. The Patriots didn't rank too highly, coming in at 27th on the list.

On Monday, ESPN came out with a new ranking, this time ranking the best skill position players (wide receiver, running back, tight end) on every NFL team. The result was just about the same for New England.

The Patriots ranked 26th on this list, which was put together by Bill Barnwell. (The previous list looked at Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Mike Onwenu. None of those players factored in to this ranking.)

While the overall picture may not be ideal, Barnwell did point to two or three areas where the Patriots could take big steps forward. First, Barnwell noted that free-agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster ranked fifth in the NFL last year in yards after catch over expected. Next, Barnwell said "tight end" Mike Gesicki will provide versatility as a slot receiver. Lastly, Rhamondre Stevenson is in line to become a No. 1 back. There's also the outside shot that Tyquan Thornton "can emerge as the deep threat this team has needed since their year-long dalliance with Brandin Cooks in 2017."

The teams ranking lower than the Patriots on this list were the Giants, Packers, Titans, Cardinals, Panthers and Texans.

The rest of the AFC East ranks were as follows: the Jets ranked 22nd, the Bills ranked 20th, and the Dolphins ranked eighth. The 49ers were No. 1, followed by the Bengals and Eagles.

Barnwell noted that it's an "inexact science." Teams also have the opportunity to improve in the area by adding DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook -- or both. But for now, yet another evaluation tool looks at the Patriots and sees an underwhelming roster on offense.