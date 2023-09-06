Burning Patriots questions: Who will be the team's MVP in 2023?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots haven't had the NFL MVP since some guy named Tom Brady won the award for the 2017 season. They haven't had a player considered for the award since Brady won his third six years ago.

It's basically given to the best quarterback in the league these days, with a QB taking home the trophy for a decade straight and in 15 of the last 16 seasons. Even the most homerish of Patriots fans wouldn't put Mac Jones in the MVP stratosphere, at least not yet.

But someone is going to be the MVP of the team. Last season, it was arguably running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who carried the load out of the backfield and also led the team in receptions. While the Patriots didn't have a great offense, Stevenson clearly led the way.

You could also argue that Matthew Judon was the MVP after racking up a career-best 15.5 sacks. He may be the only guy on this team that opposing head coaches have to game-plan for each weekend.

Who will be New England's MVP this season? The WBZ sports team weighs in!

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Matthew Judon. Let the Sackmaster work.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a Coach/QB league so I'll go with Mac Jones. If Mac leads the way, this Patriots team will be a playoff contender all season long.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Most likely Rhamondre Stevenson, just because he's the best offensive player. Matthew Judon would make sense, too, but he still needs to finish a season strong in the final month before earning that distinction.

Mathew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Gotta go with the red-sleeved menace himself, Matthew Judon. He may not kill quarterbacks as much as he did last season, but Judon will continue to demand a lot of attention to the benefit of everyone else on the defense.

Teams directing the majority of their attention on Judon will free up others like Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise, and rookies Keion White and Marte Mapu to get in their share of QB hits and sacks. And Judon's pressure -- and the quick decisions he forces out of opposing quarterbacks -- will be felt by the New England secondary as well.

