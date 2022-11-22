Patriots Power Ranking roundup: Pats climb a bit after last-second win over Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots and the Jets played a football game on Sunday. It wasn't a very entertaining football game, but New England's 10-3 win certainly counts in the standings.

The Patriots have now won three straight and are 6-4 on the season, currently slated as the six-seed in the AFC playoff picture. While the offense isn't doing much of anything, scoring just two touchdowns over the last three games, the defense is one of the best in the NFL. The Jets had just 103 total yards in Week 11, two weeks after the Colts had just 121 total yards against the Patriots. The defense has surrendered just six points over the last two games.

But shutting down and beating the Jets (twice) and Colts doesn't exactly put the Patriots in the same stratosphere as the Chiefs and the Eagles. Are the power rankers buying this little win streak by New England? Sunday's win has the Patriots climbing up most power rankings heading into Week 12 -- with one exception -- but they remain in the middle of the pack. And many questions still remain about whether or not the Patriots can win when it matters most.

Let's get right to the roundup to see where the Patriots stack up against the rest of the NFL.

NFL.com: 13th

Last Week: Up two spots from last week

"The Patriots may not be the juggernaut they once were, but they remain King Kong when a young and vulnerable quarterback enters their airspace. New England's defense completely erased Zach Wilson and the New York offense on a windy day at Foxborough, but continued issues for the Pats' own attack necessitated the emergence of a hero. Enter rookie Marcus Jones, whose 84-yard punt return TD with five seconds to play won the game and gave Patriots fans their most electrifying moment of the season. The Pats are in playoff position with a huge test looming against the 8-2 Vikings on Thanksgiving night," writes Dan Hanzus.

The Athletic: 12th

Last Week: Up four spots from last week

Bo Wulf is tallying what each team should be thankful for this year, and lists Marcus Jones (and the Jets kicking to him on Sunday) for the Patriots.

"Jones' game-winning 84-yard punt return in the final seconds continued the Patriots' domination of the Jets. It was also, apparently, precisely what Bill Belichick had in mind when the Patriots used a third-round pick on a return specialist who could moonlight as a nickel corner. Thanks to Jones, the Patriots would be a wild-card team if the season ended today. If only Jones could help their 26th-ranked offense (by DVOA)," writes Wulf.

The Ringer: 14th

Last Week: Up two spots from last week

Austin Gayle has the Patriots in his "on the bubble" section.

"Losing to the Jets on Sunday would have all but killed the Patriots' chances of making the postseason, so hope lives on after Marcus Jones's game-winning punt return touchdown. However, there's no denying that Mac Jones and the offense have been abysmal even in the team's three-game win streak. Since Week 9, no offense ranks lower in offensive EPA per drive, and Jones ranks 32nd in EPA per dropback. That's not going to cut it as they face the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL," writes Gayle.

Yahoo Sports: 12th

Last Week: Up two spots from last week

"Rookie third-round pick Marcus Jones made one of the plays of the season, an 84-yard punt return in the final seconds to beat the Jets. It was an ugly game, but a memorable ending. It might be why the Patriots end up in the playoffs," writes Frank Shwab.

USA Today: 11th

Last Week: Down one spot from last week

"If you've been having New England withdrawal, surging Pats will be featured in prime time each of the next four weeks," notes Nate Davis.

Bleacher Report: 14th

Last Week: Up three spots from last week

"There isn't a head coach in the NFL who cares less about style points than Bill Belichick—as evidenced by his wardrobe," writes the B/R staff. "With each game, this young Patriots team becomes more like its coach. The toughness. The run game. The defense. And the winning."

CBS Sports: 11th

Last Week: Up two spots from last week

"The defense was huge against the Jets. They dominated and are now second in the league. The offense has a ways to go," writes Pete Prisco.

Sports Illustrated: 13th

Last Week: Up four spots from last week

"Their Thanksgiving matchup against Minnesota will show us whether Bill Belichick has another solid plan in the holster. After blanking the Jets and faring well against some of the better offenses in the league to this point, the Patriots will arrive this week as the league's No. 1 defense. I have moved the Patriots up for this reason, as it seems their tentpole strengths—a versatile, ever-changing scheme and a strong running game—are moving along well," writes Connor Orr.

ESPN: 14th

Last Week: No movement from last week

"The Patriots are the only team in the NFL without a first-quarter touchdown, and Mac Jones has taken at least four sacks in three straight games. Prior to this stretch, he only had one game in which he took at least four sacks. The goal in the offseason was to simplify the offense and hopefully allow the Patriots to play faster, but it hasn't produced the desired results," writes ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.