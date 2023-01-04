Patriots postpone press conferences for Bill Belichick and players, amid "unique circumstances"

BOSTON -- With much of the NFL on hold this week as teams await word on the status of Damar Hamlin, the Patriots have postponed their media availability that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Bill Belichick had been scheduled to speak to the media at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the team's practice at 12:30 p.m. Several players -- including Mac Jones, Devin McCourty and David Andrews -- were expected to speak at the podium after practice, with the locker room being open as well.

Instead, around 11:15 a.m., the Patriots announced that all media availability for players and for Belichick had been postponed until Thursday.

"The NFL has approved giving both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots an extra day due to these unique circumstances," Patriots VP of media relations Stacey James said.

In Buffalo, the Bills announced that they will be holding meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday but will not be holding any media availabilities.

The Bills' most recent update on Hamlin came at 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, noting that the 24-year-old remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he collapsed mid-game on Monday night.