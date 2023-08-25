Patriots players to watch vs. Titans in preseason finale

FOXBORO -- Friday night is the last time we'll see the Patriots take the field before their Week 1 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. New England's final preseason tune-up will come against the Titans in Tennessee, though we're not really sure who is going to suit up for the Pats in the exhibition finale.

There's a report that Mac Jones may sit this one out, given the issues surrounding the New England offensive line and Tennessee's thumping defense. After watching Mac run for his life throughout his three series against the Packers last weekend, that's probably not a bad idea.

But there are a lot of Patriots who will see action against the Titans, and for many of them, it will mean quite a bit. Whether it's a rookie getting in some final reps before they debut in a real game, a veteran looking to solidify their role on the team, or a newcomer knocking off some rust, there is a lot to watch for in preseason game No. 3.

Here are the players we'll be watching the most when the Pats kick things off against the Titans on Friday evening.

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott says he's ready for game action, and we're ready to see him in game action. He's only had a handful of practices with the Patriots, so it would be good for him to get out there and run with his new teammates before the regular season arrives.

Anyone on the offensive line

The offensive line is the biggest concern with the Patriots at the moment, and last week against the Packers didn't make anyone feel any better about the current crop of quarterback protectors.

Mike Onwenu just returned to the field on Wednesday, so we won't be seeing him against the Titans. Hopefully we'll see better efforts out of newcomers like Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, and Atonio Mafi -- for the sake of whoever is taking the QB snaps for New England.

Reiff is especially interesting in that he was signed as a right tackle, but has seen a lot of time at right guard this summer. More Reiff at right guard on Friday night could mean that Onwenu shifts to right tackle upon his return.

Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor

With Elliott taking over as the No. 2 guy in the backfield, we'll be watching to see if Strong, Harris, or Taylor can emerge as a third option. Strong has the most upside as a potential pass-catching back, but Taylor had a really good game against the Packers.

We may also see Ty Montgomery, which would make things even more interesting in the battle of the running backs.

Kayshon Boutte

The rookie had a nice 42-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Packers and continued to impress in practice this week as he makes a final push for the roster. A few more nice catches/plays and Boutte could lock down his spot.

Malik Cunningham

He was the best part of preseason game No. 1 when he played quarterback and led the Pats on their only touchdown drive. While he did most of the damage with his legs, Cunningham also made some strong throws along the way.

Cunningham then exclusively played wide receiver on offense last week against the Packers (plus a kickoff return). He didn't catch a single pass on five targets but did draw a pass interference penalty. He's gotten occasional practice snaps at QB, but has spent more time as a receiver and as a gunner on special teams.

It will be fascinating to see where the Patriots play Cunningham in the final preseason game, their final opportunity to see the kid in game action before next week's cut-down day.

Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser

With Mike Gesicki dealing with a shoulder injury, the Patriots are going to have to go with a third tight end. That battle appears to be down to Sokol and Firkser, but could be decided on Friday night.

Firkser had a pair of catches against Green Bay, but Sokol is seen as a better blocker an also spent last year on the New England practice squad. Sokol likely has the leg up in the competition at the moment.

Marte Mapu

Mapu has had an impressive camp but has yet to see the field in game action, after the rookie dressed in Green Bay but did not play. Friday night should be our first look at the versatile Mapu, who has been playing all over the New England defense on the practice field.

Maybe the Patriots are holding him back so they don't let the rest of the NFL see his skillfulness on display, but it'd be nice to see Mapu get some run ahead of his rookie campaign.

Jalen Mills

The veteran defensive back has been playing a lot this preseason, as he shifts to more of a free safety than a corner. While veterans playing in the preseason is usually a sign that they're fighting for a roster spot, Mills has been making plays when he's been out there.

We'll see if he plays Friday night, which would be an indication that his spot may be in jeopardy. But if he continues to make plays, Mills could be in line to take over Devin McCourty's old spot in the secondary.

Jack Jones

Despite his court date being pushed back, we still aren't sure if Jones will be available in Week 1 due to his June arrest for allegedly carrying a pair of loaded guns and ammunition in his carry-on bag while trying to board a flight at Logan Airport. While a plea deal seems likely, it's unclear if the NFL will levy any sort of punishment on Jones.

So take a good look at the 25-year-old on Friday night.

Chad Ryland

The rookie kicker had a rough week at practice, with some bad misses on Tuesday. He's probably not in jeopardy of losing his roster spot, considering the Patriots not only drafted Ryland but traded up -- with the Jets! -- to do so. But if he struggles, the Patriots may have to keep Nick Folk (who is as steady as always) and go with two kickers to start the season, which would have a trickle-down effect elsewhere on the roster.

