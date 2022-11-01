Patriots players to keep an eye on ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline

Sports Final: Is there hope for a playoff push by the Patriots after win over the Jets?

BOSTON -- Deadline day has arrived in the NFL. Teams have until 4 p.m. to swing a trade before that window closes.

The Patriots saved their season with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, improving to 4-4 on the year. But New England could still be sellers ahead of the deadline, as the team may look to shed some salary before the deadline strikes.

That could mean that a player or two just spent their last Sunday in a New England uniform in New Jersey. Here are a few players that could be on the move ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Isaiah Wynn

The end is near for Isaiah Wynn in New England. The 2018 first-round pick is once again struggling on the line, which prompted him to lose his gig at left tackle. Bill Belichick moved Wynn to right tackle (moving Trent Brown back to protector of the blind side) and then basically benched him in recent weeks for Marcus Cannon. Wynn, of course, hasn't been a very happy camper in 2022.

In Sunday's win, Wynn started the game on the bench with Cannon at right tackle. He did get some snaps at right tackle, but was back on the bench after allowing a sack in the first half. He also got some snaps at left guard in place of rookie Cole Strange, who struggled against New York's solid pass rush. Wynn played just 25 snaps against the Jets.

Wynn just hasn't gotten better over the last few years, and he's been a turnstile on the line at times. He's set to be a free agent at the end of the season, so his time in New England is essentially over.

The Patriots likely wouldn't get much of anything for Wynn, who is due $5.785 million for the rest of the season, but it may be an addition by subtraction situation. He won't be part of the team's future and isn't doing much to make the present any better, so the Patriots may simply move on and get a low-round pick for him while they can.

Kendrick Bourne

With Bourne starting the year in the doghouse and being vastly underused in the New England offense once games started to count, teams have been calling about the receiver's availability. He's an attractive trade pickup because he still has a year left on his deal at a good figure, and he's only due $2.36 million for the rest of this season.

Bourne played a season-high 54 snaps on Sunday, but he was targeted only once against the Jets. He has just 11 receptions for the year, after catching 55 passes for 800 yards last season.

New England has some good receiver depth, and the team is really looking to get rookie Tyquan Thornton involved. If the Patriots are looking to shed salary and get something decent in return for a player, trading Bourne may be their best avenue.

Nelson Agholor

Fans would prefer the team trade away Agholor instead of Bourne, but the $5.55 million that the veteran is due the rest of the season may make that difficult. The Pats could eat some of the salary, but that would defeat the purpose.

Agholor has 15 receptions on 21 targets for 227 yards and a touchdown. But he lost two costly fumbles in losses to the Dolphins and the Ravens, and he couldn't handle a pass from Bailey Zappe in Green Bay that was picked off by the Packers.

Damien Harris

Rhamondre Stevenson has taken over as the top running back, thanks to his explosive runs and newfound pass-catching ability. Harris is still a solid back and the Patriots need depth at that position, but he's heading toward free agency this offseason and probably won't be getting a second contract from New England.

If a team is willing to pay a nice price for the former fourth-rounder, the Patriots may have to consider it, though it would leave them thin at rubbing back with just rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris behind Stevenson on the depth chart.

Jabrill Peppers

The veteran safety has started to pop in the defense, and teams were reportedly calling New England about Peppers just last week.