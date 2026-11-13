Here's why Patriots defenders will be paying $1,000 fines if they jump offsides vs. the Lions in Germany

A leader on the New England Patriots defense says his teammates will have to pay up if they commit penalties this Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Penalties have been a problem for the Patriots this season. The Green Bay Packers accepted five penalties by the Patriots for 31 yards during last week's shellacking at Gillette Stadium. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, New England's defense has committed seven offsides or enchroachment penalties in the past two games.

Speaking to the media on Friday in Germany, Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams says that if the trend continues, it'll be costly for players.

"I put in fines this week," Williams said. "$1,000 fine to whoever jumps offside."

He said the team has had a good week of preparation, trying to correct mistakes. But he hopes this will ensure that the Patriots defense isn't giving up yardage to the Lions unnecessarily on Sunday.

"It's not enough, you know, consequences that come with it other than hurting the team," Williams said. "So, hurt your pockets, make you think about it a little more."

Safety Craig Woodson said he was just finding out about the new fines, but thought it was the right thing to do.

"That's something that we got to make sure - we can't give them free yards," Woodson said. "For him to do that, that's a leader."

Williams said he wasn't sure yet where the money would go, "probably to the trainers or the custodians in the building."

The Patriots take on the Lions at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Munich.