Patriots' O-line coach Adrian Klemm to miss time due to health matter

BOSTON -- First-year Patriots offensive line coach missed his scheduled session with reporters on Tuesday, and he'll be taking some time away from the job due to a health matter.

Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday that Klemm's absence a day earlier was health-related, while adding that Klemm is "going to be out a little while."

"You want me to put him on the injury report?" Belichick said when initially asked what's keeping Klemm away from the team. "I mean you're trying to get me to violate HIPAA laws and that kind of thing, no. I'm not going to comment on somebody's personal medical status. I appreciate the question but I'm just not going to do that. I don't think that's the right thing to do, I don't know if I'm allowed to do it. So I'll just skip over that one."

Klemm, 46, was hired in the offseason to replace Matt Patricia, who was running double-duty as the de facto offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach.

Klemm was Belichick's first-ever draft pick in New England, taken with the 46th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. This marked Klemm's second NFL job, after he worked with the Steelers for three seasons from 2019-21. He's also coached at SMU, UCLA and Oregon at the collegiate level.

The Patriots are heading to Germany this week to face the Colts, but based on Belichick's indication Wednesday, they'll be a man down on the coaching staff when they arrive. Assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates, who's in his third season in that role, will be taking on some more responsibility in Klemm's absence.

"Yeah we'll work through it on the offensive staff," Belichick said. "Yeah, Billy of course being a part of that."