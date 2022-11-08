Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats slip back despite win over Colts

BOSTON -- The Patriots have won two straight and are above .500 for the first time this season. They may still occupy last place in the AFC East, but the Pats must be feeling pretty good about themselves as they hit their bye week.

But not everyone was impressed by Sunday's 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While wins on Sunday usually mean a jump in the power rankings the following week, that is not the case for the New England Patriots as we hit Week 10 of the NFL season.

The Patriots actually dropped down in four power rankings this week and remained in the same spot in two others. A win is a win, but not always in the world of power rankings, apparently.

Here is where the Patriots stand in this week's NFL Power Rankings roundup:

NFL.com: 14th

Down one spot from last week

"If it's November, that must mean the Patriots are finding their way. This time of year has always been fertile ground for New England, a team that -- going back to the early days of Tom Brady -- has used the season's initial months to tinker with the model. The model looked pretty damn good on Sunday, as the Pats piled up nine sacks and didn't allow a single third-down conversion in a dominant 26-3 win over the adrift Colts. Mac Jones remains a source of ongoing concern after another lukewarm performance, but the Pats are over .500 and in good position for yet another playoff push," Dan Hanzus wrote.

The Athletic: 15th

Down one spot from last week

Bo Wulf had some fun this week and discussed trades that every team would reverse for his Week 10 blurbs. For the Patriots, he surmises Bill Belichick would reverse a 2019 draft-day trade when New England sent a second-round pick to Seattle -- which became DK Metcalf -- for third-round (Chase Winovich) and fourth-round (Hjalte Froholdt) picks. That's a very good guess by Wulf.

Just below the Patriots in these power rankings are the 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ringer: 17th

Down two spots from last week

"The Patriots' second-half outlook isn't pretty. We know how New England wants to play: with strong, sound defense and a risk-averse offense that limits Mac Jones's downfield throws. Jones is the lowest-ranked quarterback in EPA per dropback and the second-lowest in EPA per attempt on passes thrown at or beyond the first-down marker. Bill Belichick and Co. will have to overcome a lot to make the postseason as they embark on the hardest remaining schedule, according to ESPN's Football Power Index," writes Austin Gayle.

Yahoo Sports: 13th

No movement from last week

"The Patriots had nine sacks, including three each from Matt Judon and Josh Uche. We haven't heard much the past couple weeks about the quarterback controversy, mostly because the defense has been really good and is winning games," writes Frank Schwab.

USA Today: 11th

Up two spots from last week

"As they do, they're in the midst of a patented midseason ascent with four wins in the past five weeks. But Bill Belichick and Co. will really have to earn their money on the other side of their Week 10 bye, their next three opponents (Jets, Vikings, Bills) currently a combined 19-6," writes Nate Davis.

Sports Illustrated: 16th

Midseason rankings

The SI team got together and ranked the entire NFL through nine weeks. The Patriots are right in the middle of the pack.

"The Patriots come in one spot behind their old quarterback, even with a better record. New England is a perfectly average team, which would feel normal for any other franchise. Some days the defense will win a game for you, some days the nation will watch a Mac Jones–Bailey Zappe QB controversy play out in prime time. That's life in the NFL middle."

CBS Sports: 13th

No movement from last week

"They are 5-4 and haven't really played that well this season. The defense came up big against the Colts," writes Pete Prisco.

Bleacher Report: 16th

Down one spot from last week

"The Patriots aren't the best team in the AFC," said B/R NFL analyst Gary Davenport. "They aren't even the best team in their division. But New England can run the ball and play defense. It's a recipe that will keep the Pats in more games than not. A recipe that makes them a tough out. And a recipe that could get them back into the postseason for a second consecutive year."

ESPN: 14th

Up three spots from last week

The Patriots move up and Mike Reiss gives us his non-QB MVP for the team: Matthew Judon.

"This was a close call with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but Judon leads the NFL in sacks (11.5) and has generated the most consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks for a team that has leaned heavily on its defense. Judon started fast last year, as well, before fading out late in the season, and he is motivated to not let that happen again," writes Reiss.