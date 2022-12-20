NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Patriots drop everywhere after embarrassing loss to Raiders

BOSTON -- It has been two days since the Patriots lateraled themselves to a loss in Las Vegas. The stunning defeat to the Raiders dropped the Pats out of the playoff picture, and has left a sinking feeling throughout New England that still lingers.

It has also led to a sharp drop in NFL Power Rankings everywhere, with the Patriots stumbling anywhere from two spots to nine spots in this week's Power Rankings Roundup. With such a tumble, the Patriots are consistently in the bottom half of the league as we hit Week 16.

Most of this week's writers were pretty easy on the Patriots. They note that Jakobi Meyers' failed lateral to Mac Jones -- and Mac subsequently being trucked into oblivion by Chandler Jones -- will likely cost the Patriots a spot in the playoffs, but they refrain from making any butt-fumble-level jokes at New England's expense.

But it's abundantly clear that these Patriots are not very good, and many are now questioning Bill Belichick's future in New England.

Down 5 spots from last week

"Just an unfathomable finish for the Patriots, who kicked away a late lead in Vegas, then literally threw the game away on Jakobi Meyers' doomed lateral taken to the house by Chandler Jones as time expired. (Jones, the former Patriot, stiff-arming Mac Jones into Middle-earth on the way to the end zone was an inspired insult-to-injury touch by the Football Gods.) After the game, the players involved took accountability for the horror that had transpired, but it remains stunning to watch a Bill Belichick team regularly beat itself with mental errors. Big changes could be coming to the Patriots -- The Big Question might be whether The Hooded One will be on board with them," writes Dan Hanzus.

The Athletic: 20th

Down 5 spots from last week

Bo Wulf kept it simple: "We're on to Cincinnati."

The Ringer: 18th

Down 3 spots from last week

"Even if the Patriots took a knee at the end of regulation and Jakobi Meyers didn't literally throw the game away on an ill-advised lateral that was intercepted by Chandler Jones, the Patriots are still a team not worthy of playoff contention. The offense is conservative, predictable, and remarkably inefficient. And Bill Belichick's defense is nowhere near good enough to overcome the shortcomings of the Mac Jones–Matt Patricia–Joe Judge contingent on offense," writes Austin Gayle.

Yahoo Sports: 14th

Down 2 spots from last week

The lateral play, one of the worst in NFL history, was more than just one bad play that led to a loss. It caused a big change in the Patriots' playoff odds. They were 37.6 percent to make it last week at Football Outsiders, and 16.7 percent after the Raiders loss. The 21.8 percent drop was the third-largest in the league this week (Commanders, Titans, Seahawks). That play could keep New England from the postseason," writes Frank Shwab.

CBS Sports: 20th

Down 5 spots from last week

"Losing the way they did to the Raiders is inexcusable. That's on the coach. Period. They are in big trouble as they ready to play the Bengals," writes Pete Prisco.

Sports Illustrated: 20th

Down 9 spots from last week

"There isn't much to say after losing a game like that, but I will say this: We can't really blame Bill Belichick for not telling Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers not to do that because, why would you have to tell a player not to do that? As podcast cohost Gary Gramling said on our Sunday show: "Does he also have to say 'O.K., guys, don't eat the football?,'"" writes Connor Orr.

ESPN: 18th

Down 3 spots from last week

The brutal end to the game is spared as this week's ESPN Power Rankings highlights one "pleasant surprise" on every team. Linebacker Josh Uche is given the honors off the New England roster by Mike Reiss.

"The 2020 second-round pick from Michigan has 10.5 sacks, and his ability to win one-on-one matchups in obvious passing situations has contributed to the Patriots ranking third in the NFL in sacks. Talking about Uche, Bill Belichick said, 'The biggest thing with Josh is just him being out there. He's always put good plays on film and good plays on the practice field, and he's flashed. This year he's been able to stay out there on a consistent basis and that's allowed him to continue to move ahead and build on his repertoire, build his communication and execution with his teammates on pass rush games and communication, drops, coverage adjustments and things like that, which he's involved in, to a degree,'" writes Reiss.

Pro Football Talk: 15th

Down 5 spots from last week

"What happens in Vegas goes back to Boston and gets people fired," writes Mike Florio.