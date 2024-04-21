Patriots reportedly hire Matthew Slater as Jerod Mayo's "right-hand man"

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

BOSTON – The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face to their staff. Longtime special teams ace Matthew Slater is reportedly now a full-time member of the organization after retiring following the conclusion of last season.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported on Sunday that Slater, a longtime team captain, has accepted a job with the team.

A source told Reiss that Slater's job will be "right-hand man" to Jerod Mayo, who is entering his first season as head coach. Slater will reportedly bring assistance in "people development."

Mayo and Slater were both drafted by the Patriots in 2008.

It won't come as a big surprise to most Patriots fans that Slater will still be involved with the team. He was spotted in Foxboro earlier this month as the team kicked off its offseason program at Gillette Stadium.

Safety Jabrill Peppers hinted at Slater's new role at the time.

"As long as I get to bounce some knowledge off of him and see him around the locker room, having Slate in the locker room, he uplifted spirits and always knew what to say," Peppers said. "I'm definitely happy we kept him in the building."