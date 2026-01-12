Fan transforms basement into Patriots shrine with help from Donnie Wahlberg

Diehard New England Patriots fan Adham Mamoud is enjoying the teams run to the NFL playoffs. And there are not many places he would rather watch than in his basement, where he built a shrine to his favorite football team.

"Last night's game was special," he said.

The 31-year-old father of two converted his basement into his own Patriots haven.

"This room is special you have highlights of all the great things that have ever happened to the Patriots. The Super Bowls, the wins," Mamoud said.

"Super Bowl or bust"

He's been collecting Patriots memorabilia since he was 16 years old

Every Sunday, you will find him gathered there cheering on his favorite team with family and friends; reminiscing the past and embracing this bright new future.

"I think Super Bowl. But listen, as a Patriots fan, you know the rule. It's always Super Bowl or bust," he said of the team's chances this year.

Donnie Wahlberg on Patriots

Mamoud's prized possession is the ticket he used to attend Tom Brady's last Super Bowl win as a member of the Patriots. That ticket came courtesy of his friend and fellow Patriots fan - Boston's own Donnie Wahlberg. The actor gave him the tickets after a video of Mamoud diving into a snowbank went viral.

While Mamoud was talking to WBZ-TV on Monday, he called Wahlberg on his cellphone to get his take on the Patriots.

"Perfect victory last night not too overwhelming. I'm always up for an AFC Championship game. But of course we have got to get through next week to get there. I couldn't be happier with this Patriots run. It's just incredible to see. So unexpected, so wonderful, and and well earned by this team," Wahlberg said.

And now that the Patriots are advancing on in the playoffs, Mamoud plans to leave the man cave behind to attend the game in person.

"I definitely have to go to this game. This room is special for me though. This is everything I dreamed of," he said.