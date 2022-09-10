Patriots add Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Harvey Langi to active roster from practice squad

FOXBORO – Two players are going from the Patriots practice squad to the team's active 53-man roster for Sunday's game against Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots announced Saturday that they are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi to the roster.

The 24-year-old Humphrey was signed by New England as a free agent in June after playing for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons. In 18 games over the three seasons, he started six times. In his career, he has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Humphrey was released by the Pats, but was re-signed to the practice squad.

The 29-year-old Langi began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2017 after signing as a rookie free agent out of BYU. He ended up only playing one game with the Pats in 2017. Langi signed with the Jets after that, and he played for New York from 2018-2020. He returned to the Pats last year and played seven games before finishing the year on the injured list.

