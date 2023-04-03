Sports Final: Pats offseason plans focused on putting more support around Mac Jones -- not targeting Lamar Jackson

BOSTON -- For about 24 hours, there was a sense that maybe the Patriots would make a run at quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason. That has since been defused, with multiple reporters coming out and saying that New England will not jump in on the Jackson sweepstakes.

You can add ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss to that mix. On Sunday night's Sports Final, Reiss said that Jackson is not part of New England's offseason plans.

Robert Kraft started all the Jackson hoopla when he told reporters at last week's NFL owners meetings that rapper Meek Mill had texted him to say that Jackson wanted to play for the Patriots. Why would Kraft let that get out if the Patriots weren't going to make a run for Jackson?

A little bit of clout, apparently.

"I think it was more of Robert Kraft saying that, 'Meek Mill texts with me!'" Reiss told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final. "I think that was the point. Then it gets out on social media. I've talked to a lot of people around the team and they are not going after Lamar. That is not their plan."

The plan remains to put Mac Jones in the best position to succeed in his third NFL season.

"They are committed to putting more support around Mac and seeing if they can get him back on track. That is the mindset of the Patriots at quarterback," said Reiss.

While Kraft has been very complimentary of Jones after the QB struggled through his second NFL season, head coach Bill Belichick has been seemingly sending some messages the 24-year-old's way. Whenever he's been asked if Mac is the starter heading into 2023, Belichick has tiptoed around the matter.

That is by design, Reiss said Sunday.

"They like Bailey Zappe too and like the idea of Bailey Zappe pushing Mac a little bit. They want to see Mac step up a little bit in a leadership standpoint after a challenging 2022 season," explained Reiss. "They aren't going to sit here and tell you that Mac is their guy and, 'It's all aboard for Mac.' They believe he can do that, but they want to go see him do it."

Reiss also touched on Belichick's very un-Belichick comments at the owners meetings, how the team may look to use tight end Mike Gesicki in the offense, and what position the Patriots may target with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Check out the clip above for the full segment, and tune in to Sports Final every Sunday night at 11:35 p.m. on WBZ-TV!