Patriots Week 8 inactives: Pats will have full receiving corps vs. Jets

BOSTON -- There were no surprises among the Patriots' inactives for Sunday's game against the Jets. New England will actually have its full receiving corps on Sunday, with Nelson Agholor active and ready to go.

Agholor was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the week, and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The veteran has played just 10 total snaps and has been targeted just twice over his last two games (he missed Week 6 in Cleveland), with the Patriots giving rookie Tyquan Thornton an expanded role upon his return.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne is also back on the active roster after missing last week with a toe injury.

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who sat out Monday's loss to the Bears with a shoulder injury, is also active against the Jets. It will be interesting to see how much Wynn plays, with Marcus Cannon looking solid in his place last week.

Linebacker Josh Uche is also back after missing Monday's loss with a hamstring injury. He could help the New England pass rush against the Jets.

Here are New England's inactives for Sunday's tilt in New Jersey:

Safety Kyle Dugger was ruled out Saturday night when the team left for New Jersey. He hurt his ankle when he landed awkwardly against the Bears last Monday night.

The Patriots roll out a lot of three-safety looks, and will likely have Jabrill Peppers playing a lot alongside veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips. Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe is also active for just the second time this season.

Starting center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) were ruled out Friday. With Andrews out, it will leave James Ferentz as New England's starting center. The Patriots also elevated center Kody Russey from the practice squad and activated tackle Yodny Cajuste from IR on Saturday to boost their offensive line depth against the Jets.

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler are both inactive for New York, which will leave Mike White to back up Zack Wilson on Sunday. Streveler was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, a move that may have just been some gamesmanship from the Jets to make the Patriots do some last-minute thinking about a running quarterback.

The 3-4 Patriots are looking to get back at .500 on Sunday, but have a tough opponent in the 5-2 Jets.