Patriots-Jets Week 3 predictions: Will Pats make it 15 straight wins over the Jets?

BOSTON -- The Patriots are still looking for their first win of the season. They'll look to get it this weekend against a team they've made a habit of beating over the years.

The Patriots swept their season series against the New York Jets last season -- and the six seasons prior to that as well. Yes, it has been a while since the Jets last beat the Patriots, which came all the way back in the 2015 season.

This was supposed to be a much bigger game with Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking the Jets, but he was lost just four snaps into the season. The Jets now have to rely on Zach Wilson at the most important position on the field, and we all know how that has gone over the last two years.

There is a lot of football left to play, but the Patriots cannot afford to fall to 0-3 with a matchup with the Cowboys in Dallas next weekend. Will New England make it 15 straight over the Jets this weekend?

It's a resounding "yes" from the WBZ sports team, as everyone agrees that the Pats will notch their first victory of the season Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

It's the Jets. Enough said!

Patriots 24, Jets 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are getting healthier on the O-line, which is huge -- especially for this game.

Rhamondre Stevenson had 140+ total yards New England's win in New Jersey last season. I would use him and Ezekiel Elliott a lot on Sunday and rely on the defense to get out of MetLife Stadium with a win.

Patriots 13, Jets 7

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com

Zach Wilson really stinks. Not much more needs to be said.

Patriots 17, Jets 9

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com

Run the ball in the rain. Don't get behind early. Don't turn it over. Don't commit dumb penalties. Make Zach Wilson make mistakes. Win.

Patriots 17, Jets 10

