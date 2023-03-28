Patriots' Jack Jones seems excited about NFL allowing players to wear jersey number zero

BOSTON -- For football jersey number enthusiasts, Tuesday marked some significant change in the NFL. For the first time, the league will allow the use of the jersey number zero.

The rule was approved on Tuesday at the owners' meetings, officially opening up the new digit to NFL players. The announcement did not specify which players will be eligible to wear No. 0, but presumably, it will include all players currently allowed to wear single-digit jersey numbers. Those positions include quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, linebackers, running backs, punters and kickers. Or, more simply: everyone except offensive and defensive linemen.

Immediately, new Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he'll be wearing No. 0 in Jacksonville this season.

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero - shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

In New England, the news was seemingly met with excitement by cornerback Jack Jones. Coming off his rookie year when he wore No. 13, Jones tweeted seven starry-eyed emojis with the word "donut."

🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 donut — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) March 28, 2023

Jones wore the No. 0 in college at Arizona State.

Jack Jones Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jack Jones Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones initially wore No. 21 when he arrived at ASU, but switched to No. 0 for 2020 and 2021. He really liked it, too, changing his Twitter name to "0" and writing "Agent Zero" in his Twitter bio.

"It represents where I'm from," Jones said in 2020 of the number. "I want to retire the number. I want to be the first guy to ever do it and the last guy to ever do it."

It would seem as though Jones is eager to switch back to the emptiest numeral possible, now that it's available to him once again.