Patriots injury report: No players ruled out for Week 4 vs. Cowboys

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are a pretty healthy bunch heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys in Dallas.

No players have been ruled out for Sunday's afternoon tilt at AT&T Stadium. Only five players are listed as questionable for the game:

DT Christian Barmore, Knee

DT Davon Godchaux, Ankle

DB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

All five of those players were limited in Friday's practice, which was held outside behind Gillette Stadium in the rain. Wade was the only new addition to the injury report on Friday.

Wade has seen an uptick in playing time this season due to injuries in the New England secondary. It looks like Jones should be back though, after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. The veteran would be a welcome addition back, as the Patriots are still without second-year corners Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (shoulder), both of whom are both on IR. Jack Jones is eligible to return next week.

Godchaux left last week's win over the Jets in the first half and did not return. Both he and Barmore will be important to the New England defensive line as it faces a strong Dallas run game, led by lead back Tony Pollard.

Rookie guard Sidy Sow, who has missed the last two weeks with a concussion that he suffered in Week 1, was removed from the practice report on Friday and is set to return Sunday.

For Dallas, left tackle Tyron Smith is the only player to be ruled out against the Pats after he missed all week with a knee injury that also sidelined him for Week 3's loss to the Cardinals. Center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle), and guard Zack Martin (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.

