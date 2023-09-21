Patriots injury report: Sidy Sow, Marcus Jones absent from Thursday's practice

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones has impressive stats to start the season, but can he elevate the rest o

FOXBORO -- It looks like Patriots rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow suffered a setback in his return from a concussion. Sow did not participate in Thursday's practice behind Gillette Stadium, after he was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Sow missed last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and could be in jeopardy of missing this weekend's game against the Jets in New Jersey. The fourth-round pick was a spot starter at right tackle for New England in Week 1 against Philadelphia, in place of the injured Mike Onwenu, who returned to action last Sunday.

Sow's limited participation on Wednesday would indicate that he was in the final stages of the NFL's concussion protocol, but sitting out Thursday likely means there was a setback.

In addition to Sow, cornerback Marcus Jones also missed Thursday's practice. It was his second straight absence after he was knocked out of Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, which means he likely won't suit up this weekend against the Jets.

New England listed six players as limited participants on Thursday, the same six players that were limited on Wednesday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Concussion

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

So it looks like the Patriots will get starting left tackle Trent Brown back this weekend, which is good news for Mac Jones and company against a talented Jets defense.

For New York, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was limited on Thursday after he missed Wednesday's practice. The Jets listed six players as limited at Thursday's session:

T Mekhi Becton, Knee

CB Michael Carter II, Elbow

RB Breece Hall, Knee

DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip

LB Quincy Williams, Knee

K Greg Zuerlein, Groin

New York safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and tackle Duane Brown (shoulder, hip) did not participate for a second straight day on Thursday.

Tune in to Patriots-Jets on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. We have everything you need come Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m., and we'll have full reaction and analysis of the game on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game -- all on WBZ-TV!