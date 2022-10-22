Damien Harris taken off Patriots injury report; Mac Jones listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

FOXBORO -- Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable for New England's Monday night clash with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

Jones was once again limited during Saturday's practice, and is one of 12 players listed as questionable for Monday night's tilt. Jones hasn't played since the end of New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens, when Baltimore's Calais Campbell landed on his ankle while delivering a hit to the quarterback.

But Jones has been progressing toward a return over the last few weeks, and spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Friday.

"I think I'm doing well," Jones told reporters in the Patriots locker room.

We'll find out if Jones is active for the game 90 priors to Monday night's kickoff. If Jones is active, he will likely be New England's starting quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe, who won his two starts in Jones' absence.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was the only player to sit out Saturday's practice. Here are the 12 Patriots listed as questionable against the Bears:

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (LP)

CB Anfernee Jennings - Calf (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Illness (LP)

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring (LP)

CB Shaun Wade - Illness (DNP)

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder (LP)

Running back Damien Harris was removed from the injury report and is good to go for Monday night after missing last week's win in Cleveland with a hamstring injury.

